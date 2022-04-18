Evans attacks at the 35th km and finishes in 2h06’51 “, Peres wins a splendid challenge with the Ethiopian Yeshaneh in 2h21’02”. He is coached by Claudio Berardelli, both are managed by Gianni Demadonna

The fascination of the Boston marathon. The great classic of 42 km, with its leg-breaking route, celebrates edition n. 126 (the first dates back to 1897) with over 28,000 participants, after three years it returns to the traditional spring location of the third Monday in April (Patriots’ Day) and with a cast that, thanks also to the London shift in October, presents many of the best world specialists. In short, technical contents and entertainment are, more than ever, first-rate. The winners, Evans Chebet (2h06’51 “) and the Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir (2h21’02”), are Kenyans. He is coached by Claudio Berardelli, both are managed by Gianni Demadonna. But the racing scripts are very different.

The men – Among the men, up to the 35th km, although the pace is not modest (1h03’24 “to the half), little or nothing happens, apart from some impromptu extension of the American CJ Albertson, as already in the last October edition. At the head there is a group of 15 athletes, practically all the favorites included. But Chebet, in October fourth in London, immediately after the end of Heartbreak Hill, attacks decisively and practically makes a void. For a few hundred meters the Tanzanian Gabriel Geay resisted him, then he was left alone. And he runs away. At the 40th km he has an advantage of 18 ”over his compatriots Lawrence Cherono and Benson Kipruto, the latest winners (in 2019 and 2021). Cherono will be second in 2h07’21 “, Kipruto (himself athlete of the Berardelli-Demadonna couple) third in 2h07’27”. Chebet, in the last 7 km, flies at an average of less than 2’50 “, makes the second half like the first (1h03’25”) and signs the third fastest time in the history of the race winners. The Kenyan hat-trick was missing since 2012. The United States celebrates with Scott Fauble, 7th in 2h08’52 ”. The awaited Geoffrey Komworor disappoints, 18th in 2h11’49 ”. Following the feat of the Brazilian Daniel do Nascimento, third Sunday in Seoul in 2’04 ”51, the best performance ever by a non-African, the marathon is increasingly a hunting ground for athletes from the Black Continent.

The winner – For 33-year-old Chebet (1.70 x 54 kg), in the fifteenth marathon of his career, it is the first success in a Major (he was third in Berlin 2016). But, apart from retiring in the only previous one in Boston (2018), on twelve other occasions he had been three times first, six second, one third and two fourths. Among the successes that of Valencia 2020 in 2h03’00 ”, seventh man ever and among the second squares that of Milan 2019. In short: a more than reliable athlete. With so many ties to Italy, so much so that his first international appearance was on 6 August 2011, second in the Ten Miles of Garda, in Gargnano.

Women – The female test was quite different. Already at the 15th km he leads a quartet composed of two Kenyans (with the Jepchirchir there is the other big favorite of the eve, Joyciline Jepkosgei, queen of London in autumn with 2h17’43 “) and two Ethiopians (Dagitu Azimeraw, second in London with 2h17’58 “and Ababel Yeshaneh). The Azimarew resists no more than a couple of km. The other three (1h09’41 “halfway) will remain together until the 36th km. When is the Jepkosgei to give up. The Jepchirchir-Yeshaneh confrontation is exciting, one of the most beautiful seen at these levels. The best way to celebrate edition n. 50 women of the test on the roads of Massachusetts. The two, in the midst of the challenge, towards the 40th, km exchange the water bottle. The Jepchirchir attacks, gains about ten meters, but is recovered. Yeshaneh, athlete managed by Federico Rosa, with more elegant and composed action, takes the lead. At the entrance to the penultimate corner, you are in the wrong direction. But she doesn’t give up. If not in the final, in Boylston Street, in view of the finish. The third thrust of the Olympian is decisive. Peres closes in 2h21’01 “(up to the 25th km the race record of 2h1959” seemed to wobble), with a 4 “margin on the Yeshaneh. Third, as in October, the Kenyan Mary Ngugi (2h21’32 “) finishes, fourth at 8” the compatriot Edna Kiplagat, two world gold medals, five children and forty-two years. The British Charlotte Purdue is ninth in 2h25’26 “.

The winner – At this point it is difficult to contradict those who maintain that the Jepchirchir (1.60 x 43 kg), 30 years old in September, a former pupil of Gabiele Nicola from Turin, is the best marathon runner of the moment. In eight months you have won the Games, New York and Boston. Like never before. To these successes you add those of Valencia 2020 (in 2h17’16 “, she fifth all-time) and of Saitama 2019. Not bad considering that she has only one other marathon under her belt, that of London 2015, when she stopped after playing the role of hare. Not to mention her half: twice world champion (2016 and 2020), her 1h05’06 “in 2017 was worth a world record. A phenomenon.