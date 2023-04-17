The king of the 42 km sixth in 2h09’23”, the slowest time of his 20 distance races. Second consecutive success of compatriot Evans and Obiri

The curse of the Boston marathon, now in its edition no. 127, Eliud Kipchoge also hits: an Olympic champion of the specialty hasn’t won on the roads of Massachusetts since Gelindo Bordin imposed himself in 1990. The eagerly awaited Kenyan, in the lead dictating the pace up to the 30th km, gives in to the first real lunge and in the great day of Evans Chebet, who with 2h05’54” repeats the success of 2022 with the triumph in New York in between, finished sixth – with pride, but for the honor of signing – in 2h09’23”, the slowest time in his twenty experiences on distance. The champion of everything, I must thus at least temporarily give up the goal of becoming the first man in history capable of the Grand Slam of the Majors, or rather of imposing himself in all the six most prestigious marathons in the world (Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, New York). He also lacks that of the Big Apple. For him, over 42 km, it is only the third failed victory…

The race — Kipchoge, as expected, leads from the very first meter: there are no hares in Boston. The start, thanks also to a downhill path in the first part, is quick: 14’17” at the 5th km, 28’52” at the 10th. Then the cloudy sky (10 degrees and 93% humidity), began to unload rain. And the ups and downs that have always distinguished the race, on wet asphalt, are felt even more. The pace drops, with splits of 15’04” between the 10th and 15th km and 15’05” between the 15th and 20th. At half past the stopwatch reads 1h02’14”. Eliud, in a white undershirt and orange knee-length shorts – plus a headband, arm warmers and gloves – appears very concentrated. The action of him though – springy and bouncy – is a bit fiddly. At the 30th km it is the Tanzanian Gabriel Geay, second in December in Valencia with an eloquent 2h03’00”, who attacks. Kipchoge, surprisingly, immediately ends up at the bottom of the group. He loses meter by meter. He gives in abruptly. While in front of a group of four-five athletes flies away. At the 33rd km, along the Heartbreak Hill descents, it is Chebet who raises the bar. Around the 37th the two seem to run away, but Benson Kipruto returns. The decisive attack shortly after the 40th: it belongs to Chebet. At 33 and in the seventeenth marathon of his career, he becomes the greatest performer of the moment. If last season he was the first in eleven years to make the Boston-New York double, now he becomes the first in fifteen to make a consecutive encore on Patriot Day (and the sixth man in history). In his third success in a Major (he was also third in Berlin 2016 and fourth in London 2021), on twelve other occasions he finished first three times, second six times, third once and fourth twice. Among the successes that of Valencia 2020, in 2h03’00” (eighth ever) and among the second places that of Milan 2019. His ties with Italy are many: Evans is coached by Claudio Berardelli from Brescia at Kapsabet and is managed by Trentino manager Gianni Demadonna. His first international appearance is that of August 6, 2011, second in the Ten Miglia del Garda, in Gargnano. Behind him finish Geay (2h06’04 “) and Kipruto (2h06’06”), another student of Berardelli in the Demadonna team. Then came the other Kenyan Albert Korir (2h08’01”) and the Moroccan Zouhair Talbi. See also Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, starter: Cagliari vs. juventus live

Future Eliud — And Kipchoge? Upon arrival he is not smiling as usual. And he seems to be lame due to an injury to his left leg. His looks like a surrender. But it will be advisable to wait before considering it finished: Eliud, in London 2020, in an edition postponed to October due to the pandemic, thanks to an ear problem, sadly finished eighth in 2h06’49 “. But then he won another four consecutive marathons, including the Olympic one in Sapporo ten months later and the one last September in Berlin with the world record (2h01’09 ”). It’s true that the years go by (in November there will be 39), but from a champion of his caliber and his dedication, one can still expect anything.

Women — Show for men, show for women. Slow selection race, from which, in the last two kilometres, the expert Hellen Obiri emerges. The 33-year-old Kenyan, twice world champion in the 5000m and twice Olympic silver medalist, in her second experience in the marathon after the disappointing debut in November in New York (sixth in 2h25’49”), with 2h21’38” wins an exciting duel with the Ethiopian Amane Beriso (2h21’50”), who four months ago, in Valencia, won with a great 2h14’58”. After the 2h03’47” of the Belgian Bashir Abdi on Sunday in Rotterdam (11” from his own continental record), Europe is also on the podium: thanks to the Israeli Lonah Salpeter, third in 2h21’57”. Boston, on the tenth anniversary of the attacks, hits the mark once again. See also Lakers, stop without LeBron. Nervous and defeated heat, Boston shines

April 17, 2023 (change April 17, 2023 | 19:06)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Boston #Marathon #Kipchoge #Surrenders #Chebet #Day