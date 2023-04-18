Boston – The oldest marathon, raced in the cold and rain, rejects the elderly and ambitious rookie: when Eliud Kipchoge enters the undulating area, that of Heartbreak Hill, the heartbreak hill, he appears nervous: just before, leading the leading group, he had solicited the pace without anyone accepting the invitation. There are no hares in Boston, just cross-challenges. It’s the 30th kilometer when the Tanzanian Gabriel Geay attacks and Eliud slips to the bottom, breaks away, doesn’t react, he’s not capable of it. The gait does not grow ugly, despite a few twinges in one leg, but it is monotonous, without brilliance. Miracles are not allowed even for kings.

Up front, Evans Chebet and Benson Kipruto, both from Gabriele and Federico Rosa’s team and coached by Claudio Berardelli from Brescia, play good teamwork, up until the decisive stretch, before the 40th kilometre, by Chebet who makes an encore last year confirming himself at the world top: in the last twelve months, two victories in Boston and in the middle one in New York for the 33-year-old at the 25th marathon. Kipchoge is too distant to watch even from afar what happens in the heart of the capital of Massachusetts: he is a good mile away from Chebet who wins in 2h05’54”, a minute less than a year ago, on Geay (2h06”04” ) and on Kipruto (2h06’06”). Eliud is sixth, in 2h09’23”, the worst performance in a decade of domination (15 successes in 17 races), of Olympic gold medals, of world records, of the Viennese adventure under two hours when he was helped by a legion of pacemakers.

It is the third defeat: the first on his debut, in 2013, when he was second in Berlin behind a world record-breaking Wilson Kipsang; the second in London, in 2020, struck by an attack of ear infection that made him lose his sense of balance. Today he wanted to expand his collection of hits in the majors: Boston and New York were missing. Boston is still missing and who knows if it will ever come: in November Eliud will be 39 years old and all efforts will be directed to his third Olympic success, in Paris. The ambition is to leave the company of Abebe Bikila and Valdemar Cierpinski. But after what happened on the crags around Boston, something may have gone wrong in that marvelous mechanism.

The defeat of Kipchoge allows Gelindo Bordin to keep close to his record: in the 127-year history of the Patriots’ Day event, he is the only Olympic champion to have put 42 tough kilometers behind him as a winner.

Hellen Obiri is a 33-year veteran, but in the marathon she is almost a rookie. An experience six months ago in New York, for the Kenyan, and it’s all for those who on the track, starting from 1500 and going up to 5000 and 10000, have collected two Olympic silver medals and two world titles. A messy run, all forward, with exasperated thrusts and flapping of the arms, but effective to get the better of the Ethiopian Amare Beriso, mistress of the third performance ever, 2h14’57”. Hellen engages high gears and on the infinite avenue that leads to the finish line, she makes a vacuum: 2h21’38”, personal best, and twelve seconds on Beriso. Courageous performance by the American Emma Bates, for 40 kilometers with the Africans and able not to “break” in the face of decisive accelerations. She finishes fifth in 2h22’10”.

Sixth success in Boston for the Swiss Marcel Hug which demolishes the course record in 1h17’06” and leaves the second of the Paralympic athletes ten minutes away. Very clear margin also for the American Susanna Scaroni who continues in the wake of her successes (New York, Chicago) also getting the better of a mechanical accident in the middle of the race.