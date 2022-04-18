Kenyan Evans Chebet ahead of his compatriots Lawrence Cheprono and Benson Kipruto, won the 126th edition of the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Chebet, 33, completed the 42.2km Marathon in 2 hours, 6 minutes and 51 seconds, leading a new Kenyan dominance in the world’s oldest annual Marathon.

The Kenyan athlete conquered the first ‘major’ marathon of his career and finished 30 seconds ahead of Lawrence Cheprono and 36 seconds over Benson Kipruto, the Boston champions in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Colombian presence

In men, Colombian John Tello participated, who had to retire at kilometer 35.

In the women’s category, the Colombian Angie Orjuela took part in the competition and ranked 20th among women, with 2:35:17, which is considered a good result at that level.

Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir sealed her victory after beating Yeshaneh in a test of tremendous intensity. The Ethiopian, who reached the podium in New York and Chicago, formed a trio of leaders along with Jepchirchir and Jepkosgei, with more than half a minute of margin over her pursuers, advancing with a firm step and ease.

But the ones who showed more energy were Yeshaneh and Jepchirchir, who arrived together with 2 kilometers to go, when the latter made the first attack. The Olympic champion in Tokyo and winner of the New York Marathon last year, she once had a 15-meter lead, but Yeshaneh hit her again to star in a spectacular finish.

The one who showed more strength in the last meters was Jepchirchir, who broke the ribbon to become the first athlete capable of winning the gold medal in the Olympic Games and the New York and Boston marathons.

EFE

