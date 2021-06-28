First day of the new coach. Stevens: “It’s the best choice”

The Ime Udoka era begins in Boston. After the great post-elimination maneuvers from the postseason that sanctioned the retirement of Danny Ainge and the radical change of role of Brad Stevens, the choice for the bench fell on the former assistant of Steve Nash in Brooklyn. The 43-year-old Udoka has gained a lot of experience both at the club level, working for seven years under the guidance of Gregg Popovich in San Antonio, before moving on to the 76ers to then arrive at the Canadian coach’s court at the Nets, and with Team USA.

stars – Just as an assistant to the USA Team at the 2019 World Cup, Udoka learned about the two stars from Boston, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who naturally represent the foundations of the new Celtics project. “They are two extraordinary players – underlines the new Boston coach during his meeting with the media – and above all I know very well that they are not afraid to play for a very demanding coach. On the contrary, they asked me to be inflexible towards them. They want to improve and they know that I will have no problem calling them back, in fact I will be on them every workout. In the end they want to win and are willing to go all out to succeed. We are talking about two very talented players, both physical and technical, who must make progress to become true leaders. Jayson and Jaylen can really do great things, they need to have big ambitions. Did they fail to join the All Nba Team this year? This must be an extra motivation for both of us. ”.

bet – The first decision of Brad Stevens as a Celtics puppeteer is therefore to focus on a coach with a great reputation as an assistant, but who obviously has no experience as a head coach, who will not discount anyone, not even the two stars of a team that must be able to make the leap in quality. “What struck me about Ime is his genuineness – underlines Brad Stevens -: he is a coach who knows how to be tough at times but also incredibly understanding and affable. I am convinced that the players will respond to his way of coaching, I have seen several very good candidates but coach Udoka is truly the best possible choice “.

