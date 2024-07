Democratic voters call on Biden to drop his bid for re-election outside the White House | Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

The Boston Globe newspaper joined the voices on Wednesday (3) asking Joe Biden to abandon the US presidential race “for the good of the country” and reflected in its editorial that doubts are growing about his ability to govern for another four years.

The Boston Globe editorial board advised Biden to “gracefully bow out” and free his delegates to vote for someone else at the Democratic National Convention, which will be held Aug. 19-22 in Chicago to officially determine the party’s nominee for president of the United States.

“For the good of the country, his party and his legacy, Biden needs to do this. And soon,” the newspaper added.

While it said the race to replace Biden could be “chaotic,” the newspaper said it would also be “incredibly exciting,” something the Democratic Party needs to energize its voters beyond “fear” of former Republican President Donald Trump.

On June 28, one day after the debate between Biden and Trump that showed all the weaknesses of the current president, The New York Times also called for the Democratic candidate to withdraw from the electoral race.

The newspaper also stated that “the greatest public service Mr. Biden can provide now is to announce that he will not continue to run for reelection.”

Since then, a growing number of newspapers, analysts and Democratic Party members have called for Biden to make way for another candidate in the Nov. 5 presidential election.