The postseason of the New York Yankees ends immediately, the most titled team (with 27 titles, but has not won the World Series since 2009) and rich. In Boston, the Bronx Bombers lose 6-2 in the American League wild card play-off: an elimination at Fenway Park (38,324 spectators) that burns twice as much for the New Yorkers of manager Aaron Boone. Gerrit Cole suffers the home runs of Xander Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber, while the home runs of Anthony Rizzo against Eovaldi, and Giancarlo Stanton in 9th are not enough for the comeback in New York, as well as the contribution of Aaron Judge (3/4) from box.

The challenges

–

So the Red Sox advance, who had closed the regular season together with the great rivals of the Yankees (92 wins and 70 defeats) in the East Division of the American League won by Tampa (100-62). In the Division Series the best of 5 will challenge Boston from tomorrow. The Chicago WS (93-69) who find Tony La Russa instead face the Houston Astros (95-67) of Gurriel, king of the batting average, for the other divisional match. In the National League the champions of Los Angeles (106-56) tonight (2 hours Sky Action) at home find the St. Louis Cardinals (90-72) for the wild card: the winner will challenge San Francisco (107-55) for the Division Series. The other Division Series match will be between Atlanta (88-73) and Milwaukee (95-67), who never won the title with Tampa.