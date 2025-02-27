Marc Raibert, founder of Boston Dynamics, gave the world a collection of two and four -legged machines capable of doing Parkourdance and stack shelves.

Raibert wants to lead a revolution of robotic intelligence, in addition to acrobatics. And he states that recent advances in automatic learning both in Boston Dynamics and in another institute founded by him have accelerated the ability of his robots to learn to make difficult movements without human help. “The hope is that we can produce many behaviors without having to do everything the robots do,” Ribert told me recently.

Robot dogs and humanoids

Boston Dynamics may have been a pioneer in robots with legs, but now it is part of a multitude of companies that offer robotic dogs and humanoids. This same week, a Startup call Figure He presented a new humanoid called Helix, which can apparently download the purchase. Another company, x1presented a muscular -looking humanoid called neo gamma that performs domestic tasks. A third, APPTRONIKHe said he plans to expand the manufacture of his humanoid, called Apollo. But demonstrations can be misleading. In addition, few companies reveal how much their humanoids cost, and it is not clear how many of them really expect to sell them as domestic assistants.

The true fire test for these robots will be what they can do independently of human programming and direct control. And that will depend on advances such as those that Raibert proclaimed. Last November I wrote about efforts to create totally new robot control models. If that work begins to bear fruit, we may see more quickly to humanoids and quadrupeds.

Spot RL Sim of Boston Dynamics in Action. Credit: Robotics & AI Institute

Boston Dynamics sells a quadruped robot called Spot used in oil platforms, construction works and other places where the wheels have difficulties with the land. The company also manufactures a humanoid called Atlas. Ribert explains that the RAI Institute has used an artificial intelligence technique called Reinforcement learning To improve spot capacity to run, so it moves three times faster. The same method also helps Atlas to walk more safely, says Ribert.