A.When the federal government hurriedly commissioned the software company SAP and Deutsche Telekom to develop the national corona warning app in the spring, the management consultancy BCG was also on board. The consultants from the BCG subsidiary Digital Ventures worked in the background on project management. Actually a success: the app has been downloaded more than 18 million times since it first appeared. Health Minister Jens Spahn praises it as “by far the most successful warning app in Europe”.

But anyone who asks BCG Germany boss Matthias Tauber about it and asks for details on how the app was developed and how the certainly difficult cooperation between programmers, virologists and data protection officers worked, will be disappointed: he asks, as a matter of principle, does not comment on individual projects to understand that discretion is part of the business. Just so much: BCG was also involved in setting up corona warning apps in the UK and Australia. Everyone should use the federal government’s app. Business-minded as consultants are, in an interview with the FAZ he immediately advertises an additional app that BCG has developed especially for companies in order to be able to better meet their obligations as an employer in times of Corona.