There will be no more migrants sleeping on mats covered with blankets at Boston’s Logan Airport. For months, night after night, up to 300 people have been sitting in the terminal hallways to wait for the next day. With the Massachusetts State reception services overwhelmed, the migrants, many of them entire families with small children, were waiting for news of a free space in the city that would allow them to start a new life or a progress in their immigration paperwork that would get them out of limbo. But before that could happen, a month ago they learned that the airport would be evacuated. “We never thought Logan was an appropriate place for people to spend the night,” said Governor Maura Healey after announcing the measure. By Tuesday, the deadline, only about 65 migrants had arrived at the airport and throughout the day they were transferred to their new temporary homes: various welcome centers in the city’s network and, most recently, the Bay State Correctional Center in Norfolk, a former low-security prison that closed in 2015.

Bay State Correctional Facility in Norfolk, Massachusetts. Craig F. Walker (Getty Images)

The Massachusetts government said a year ago that its emergency shelter system for families had reached capacity with 7,500 families. Gov. Healey declared a state of emergency last summer, citing that a 1983 law aimed at serving homeless people and pregnant women now requires them to shelter migrants as well — though some experts say the law does not apply to foreign nationals. Still, residents have been considered housing migrants in their homes due to lack of space.

In late May, the state government announced its latest attempt to address the problem of sheltering migrants, converting a former correctional facility, a dorm-like building about 40 miles southwest of Boston, into a shelter capable of housing about 140 families, or 450 people, mostly women and children. After an $800,000 renovation, the Bay State Correctional Center, itself located on the grounds of the Massachusetts Correctional Institution, a medium-security prison that is still in operation, began receiving families a few weeks ago. By Tuesday, when the airport was finally cleared, there were already about 105 migrants sleeping in the former correctional facility, and it is expected to fill up with families in the coming days.

The announcement to use a former prison to house migrants has been controversial among Norfolk residents. When the move was made public a month ago, there were protests outside the center with demonstrators holding signs that read: “No children in jails” and “Norfolk’s prison shelter is not safe for anyone!” A few days later, a low-profile community meeting brought together several dozen residents concerned about the impact of the arrival of migrants on schools, medical services and public safety, according to several local media outlets. “Our shelter system must be a step on the path to stable housing,” said Adit Basheer, Assistant Secretary in the state’s Office of Administration and Finance, trying to calm locals who said that the arrival of 450 migrants, including some 115 school-aged children, in a community of 11,500 was too high an influx to handle.

Homeless migrants camp out at Boston International Airport on May 22. David L. Ryan (Getty Images)

As for conditions at the Bay State Correctional Facility, the Massachusetts government has assured that migrants have access to showers and bathrooms on every floor, a cafeteria, a gym, a large community room, and offices for case management and administration. There are also recreational spaces for minors and classrooms for adults to learn English and receive job training. The center is run by outside contractors who are present 24/7, and migrants will be provided transportation to and from the facility.

In addition to this move, the administration said it had stepped up efforts to provide migrants with help with housing, work authorization applications, job placement and English classes. In the face of the influx, Massachusetts has been forced to come down hard on new immigrants arriving in the state seeking housing, and last month its officials traveled to the southern border to inform border agents, NGOs and immigrants that the state had run out of accommodations. The Healey administration distributed pamphlets in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole to inform new immigrants that they would have to find accommodation in Massachusetts that did not include Logan Airport or the state’s shelter system.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu welcomed the governor’s decision and said the federal government needs to step up and help. “This is a federal challenge that has been shifted to cities and states that are seen as more welcoming than others, so it’s been a real struggle,” Wu said.