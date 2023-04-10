Boston defeated Philadelphia 5-3 in the regular season of the National Hockey League (NHL) on the road and set an NHL record for victories in the regular season, which became known on April 9.

The winners opened the scoring already in the first minute – Charlie Coyle scored the first goal. David Pastrnak scored a hat-trick during the game, scoring goals in the 23rd, 28th and 41st minutes, Pavel Zaha completed the winning five in the 57th minute.

In the Philadelphia team, Wade Ellison was able to quickly respond to Coyle and sent the puck into the opponents’ goal in the second minute. Then Joel Farabi in the 34th minute scored the second and Owen Tippett in the 50th – the third puck of the game.

This victory was Boston’s 63rd win in the regular season and a record for the league in this indicator. The team outperformed Detroit in the 1995/96 season and Tampa in the 2018/19 season with 62 wins, recalled “Sport Express“.

Boston is the regular season leader with 131 points in 80 games. Philadelphia is seventh in the Capital Division with 71 points over 80 games.

At the end of February, the Russian defender of “Boston” Dmitry Orlov scored the first points in the new team in the match of the regular season of the National Hockey League against “Edmonton”. The meeting ended with the score 3:2.

Earlier, on February 23, Washington decided to trade Russian defender Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway to Boston. Washington received as compensation picks in the first round of the NHL Draft this year, in the second round of the NHL Entry Draft in 2025 and in the third round of the NHL Entry Draft in 2024, as well as forward Craig Smith.