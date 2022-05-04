Brown is rekindled and the Celtics (even without Smart) become impregnable. 29 points from Giannis are not enough.

Boston restarts. After having fenced in game-1, the Celtics get back to playing their basketball, find rhythm from long distance and make it clear to the reigning champions that this will be a long series going to win game-2 109-86 and thus taking the 1- 1.

The key – When Boston becomes reliable from the perimeter they are a difficult team to beat for everyone and Milwaukee immediately understands this as they are faced with a very different Brown from the one seen in race-1. The Celtics guard opens the dance by sending a message to the defense of the reigning champions. Brown’s points give confidence to the attack from Boston who must give up an important pawn like Smart who was unable to recover after coming out battered from race-1.

The match – The Celtics become hot after a few minutes and reach the double-digit advantage, while on the other hand Giannis struggles against the disciplined defense of the hosts. Boston chooses to defend Antetokounmpo without doubling him and in the first half the leader of the Bucks has a lot of effort on the offensive level. Tatum and Williams lend a hand to a Brown who scores 17 points in the first quarter. Boston keeps up the pace even in the second half, punishes Milwaukee’s carelessness and runs away. With an acceleration in the final of the first half the home team reaches the rest in total control at 65-40, after having shot with an excellent 13/20 from long distance in the first two quarters. A big step up from race-1 anemia. Giannis instead returns to the locker room with a bad 2/12 from the field. See also Cristiano Ronaldo: moving messages from Juventus, Real Madrid and football after the death of his son

The ascent – The Bucks return to the court with the right attitude and register the defense in the third period. Antetokounmpo starts to attack the iron and begins to produce, but Boston in one way or another manages to respond by keeping the reigning champions at a distance. Milwaukee produces the maximum effort in the middle of the final stage and tries to frighten the public at the TD Garden, returning to -12 at 4’30 ” from the siren but Tatum’s triple chases away the ghosts, the Celtics thus take the reins back in hand of the match and go on to win smoothly, evening the score in the series. Race 3 Saturday in Boston.

The words – “I liked the way we interpreted the game – comments Celtics coach Ime Udoka – we were more physical and aggressive than in the first game of the series. Brown? I had no doubts about him, every time he runs into a difficult performance responds to the great and tonight made the difference “. A limited Antetokounmpo is not bandaged, especially in the first half, by the careful defense of Boston. “They didn’t do anything different – says the Greek – they played physical basketball as usual. These are the playoffs, we got what we wanted in game-1 and they responded tonight”. See also Beijing 2022: Lollobrigida medal for Gina's granddaughter! And Sofia Goggia ...

Boston: Brown 30 (5/8, 6/10, 2/2 tl), Tatum 29, Williams 21. Rebounds: Horford 11. Assist: Tatum 8.

Milwaukee: Antetokounmpo 28 (10/23, 1/4, 5/9 tl), Holiday 19, Connaughton, Portis 13. Rebounds: Antetokounmpo 9. Assist: Holiday, Antetokounmpo 7.

May 4, 2022 (change May 4, 2022 | 07:19)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Boston #running #Milwaukee #dunk