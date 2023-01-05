WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Inflation is the biggest hurdle facing the U.S. economy right now and Federal Reserve officials “remain determined” to bring it back down to the central bank’s 2% target, the president said. Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic on Thursday.

Inflation “is too high here in the United States … I and the Federal Open Market Committee remain determined to use our monetary policy tools to bring inflation back to our target,” Bostic said in brief remarks prepared for the start of a conference at the New Orleans branch of the Atlanta Fed.

“I appreciate recent reports that include signs of moderation in price pressures, but there is still a lot of work to do,” said Bostic. The most recent report showed the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation to be at an annual rate of 5.5%.

The one-day conference is closed to the press but will discuss research on the “interaction between financial markets and monetary policy,” Bostic said.

This is an issue of central importance to Fed officials, who are concerned that markets are underestimating their determination to bring inflation back to target, even if that means higher-than-expected interest rates and a larger-than-expected economic slowdown. than expected.

He did not discuss his current views or preferences for the Fed’s next meeting, Jan. 31-Feb. 1.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider)