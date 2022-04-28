War in Ukraine, if instead of the Celodurista we had … Zelensky

This is the title of the article on Tuesday, April 26, 2022: Orsini, Travaglio, Santoro: that’s who the “Guerrapiattisti” are. I apologize for the ignorance but, a laboratory rat like me until a few years ago, did not know the brilliant successful author, Lapo Mazza Fontanawas so impressed by the derisive coining of the term “Guerrapiattisti”, that he “arrubbarlo al webbe”.

There is a lot to write about Lapo’s lively and wise (but 90%) treatment. I will limit myself to two observations.

1) Despite the ironic choice, the term “warpiattisti” is seriously acceptable from a rational point of view and without irony;

2) the 10% that we do not consider wise, lies in the conclusion: “Dear GUERRAPIATTISTI, we will not expect any abjuration: continue to genuflect on your altar, we continue to KNOW that SI VIS PACEM PARA BELLUM. So it always was and always will be.”

A mockery is not effective (it is not funny, it is not ironic because it is unfounded) that apes, especially phonetically as an assonance, a very effective mockery, combination of words and historical recall (terrapiattisti brings up the past in which it was seriously believed that the earth was flat (as it seemed superficially) and the crazy ones who still think so) but who, to remember the successful mockery, because it was spot on, coins one that is meaningless, in fact, only assonant. Or rather, with a single possible sense which, moreover, would be spot on.

Flat war can only mean “traditional war”, without the “peaks” of thermonuclear bombs and without bombs and missiles with “Covid variants”, therefore, almost … boring war (flat person, flat book, flat film, etc … etc …). Why then, just name Orsini and the other two and liquidate with “others”, highly respected politicians, like Bertinotti, Rizzo or opinion leaders of thickness such as Massimo Cacciari and journalists of the likes of Belpietro & C? Yet, they are all “war-flat” in good standing, who enchant more and more readers, who take the bait at the derided war-flat-mindedness.