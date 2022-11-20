Umberto Bossi left the intensive care unit of the Circolo di Varese hospital today, where he has been hospitalized since yesterday. His conditions are described as ”good”, after yesterday’s surgery for a gastric ulcer. And this evening at 7 pm a delegation from the Northern Committee, led by MEP Angelo Ciocca and Paolo Grimoldi, together with the regional councilors Roberto Mura, Massimiliano Bastoni with mayors and militants, went outside the hospital to convey the wishes of the Committee North of speedy recovery in Bossi.