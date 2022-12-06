Centre-right, Giorgia Meloni will have a key role in dictating the line to Berlusconi and Salvini. The future of the Milanese minister

Unlike Marine Le Pen-beaten, in two presidential elections, by Emmanuel Macron and relegated to a marginal position, Giorgia Meloni has, and will have, a central role in the political theater, dictating the line a Berlusconi it’s at Salvini. While, with advancing age, the former prime minister is forced to limit himself to delegate to Ronzulli only a few polemic sorties against the rampant tenant of Palazzo Chigiis Matthew Salvini the leader who suffers, much more, the hegemony of the Prime Minister.

And, recently, against the Captainthe old man is back on the field Umberto Bossi. The senator has given life to the ‘Northern Committee’ to renew the Carrocciowhich should be a kind of union of the beloved Padania and return to dealing first and foremost with the problems of that vast area of ​​the country.

I find, however, difficult that Bossi– who had also been marginalized following the non-transparent and familistic management of the funds of the League– can return to play, in his movement and in the centre-right, that central role off limits for Berlusconi.

The majority of voters and leaders of the Carroccio will confirm the leadership of the Milanese minister that, despite making numerous mistakes (first of all, the sortie to Papeete, in 2019), he has restored the dignity of a force to the League, central, in governments, first with the grillini and today with the center-right allies. And, last but not least, unlike Bossi, Matteo it has tried to expand, not always succeeding, the political influence and the electoral weight of the movement also in the central-south.

