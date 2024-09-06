Rio de Janeiro.- Sergio Mendes, the Grammy-winning Brazilian musician whose hit “Mas que nada” made him a global legend, has died after months battling the effects of long-term COVID. He was 83.

The death of the Brazilian pianist, composer and arranger on Thursday was confirmed in a statement by his family.

“His wife and musical partner of the past 54 years, Gracinha Leporace Mendes, was at his side, as were his beloved children,” the statement said. “Mendes last performed in November 2023 to sold-out and enthusiastic venues in Paris, London and Barcelona.”

His composition “Mas que nada” was one of the songs that helped popularize the Brazilian musical genre bossa nova around the world in the 1960s.

In 2006, a modern version of the song topped the US charts, performed by the Black Eyed Peas. It was included on their album “Timeless,” produced by will.i.am and featuring Stevie Wonder, Justin Timberlake and the Black Eyed Peas, among others.

“Sergio Mendes was my brother from another country,” trumpeter Herb Alpert wrote on Facebook, alongside a decades-old photo of himself sitting next to Mendes at the piano. “He was a true friend and an extremely talented musician who brought Brazilian music in all its forms to the entire world with elegance.”

Mendes also composed the soundtrack for the film “Pelé,” with saxophonist Gerry Mulligan, and even produced an album recorded by the legendary Brazilian footballer.

Mendes won the 1992 Grammy Award for best world music album for “Brasileiro” and two Latin Grammy Awards. He also received an Oscar nomination in 2012 for best original song for “Real in Rio,” from the animated film “Rio.”

Mendes’ family said they will provide details about funeral and memorial services at a later date.