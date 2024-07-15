Although it’s been almost a month since the launch of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtreeplayers continue to find secrets related to FromSoftware’s most recent work. In this way, A fan has revealed one of the biggest secrets of a very particular boss.

For many, the first boss of this expansion was and will be Divine Beast Dancing Lion, which draws a lot of attention due to its strange shape that seems to be a deformed animal. However, the youtuber known as BonfireVN, has revealed that this being is not an animal, but two people driving this beast, as if it were a robot, which would explain some of his animations where he looks like he has no bones, or is split in half.

The YouTuber modified the game files to remove the suit, and here he found two half-naked people who are also properly animated. This makes clear FromSoftware’s attention to detail.and it’s likely that a second phase with this boss was planned, one where this duo attacked us on their own.

This is just one of the many secrets it hides Shadow of the Erdtree. Some of these can be found easily, and others require users to dig into the game’s code. In related news, you can check out our review of this DLC here. They also defeat the expansion’s boss with their feet.

It’s incredible that FromSoftware would hide such a big secret like this. This means that there are still many details that fans probably haven’t noticed, and until someone digs into every little corner of the code we won’t have a clear idea of ​​the studio’s true work.

Via: BonfireVN