company blunderSuppose you call your boss a 'fucking whore' and threaten to 'destroy the company'. You are summarily dismissed and your employer knows that you have a serious alcohol addiction. Can you be fired like that? Yes, according to a cleaning company in Haarlem. No, the judge rules. “There is nothing to show that the company takes the woman's illness seriously,” the judgment said.
Sebastiaan Quekel
Latest update:
17:16
