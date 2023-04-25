United States.- Although there are Internet users who have shown their fidelity to their pets and make them feel special as if they were part of their family, it is not always the same, because a employee, decided to sell his dog, which created controversy on social networks, because he did it for a surprising reason; for secure your job.

The case of a worker who decided to sell her dog, with the purpose of being able to comply with working hours, recently went viral on the internet, an action that made her boss praise her, because that way she can be full-time.

The CEO of a company in the United States created controversy and opened a debate, as a video circulates in which he is seen congratulating a worker for the decision to give up his pet, in order to return to the office.

This is James Clarke, the CEO of Clearlink, founded in 2003, created to build brands to simplify life’s choices, dedicated to technology and Digital marketing, who became a trend by saying a super motivational speech.

Since when speaking to employees of the company located in Utah, United States, when making a videoconference, he related the reasons for his return to face-to-face work.

Since the CEO James Clarke, when giving the statement, congratulated one of his employees for selling his dog to be able to fulfill his face-to-face work, for which he pointed out: “We are honored by their sacrifice.”

Finally, she spoke of working mothers: “Many of them have tried to care for their children and manage demanding work schedules at the same time, as well as your responsibilities, but that despite doing the best possible, it could be said that the path is not fair for the employer or for the children”.