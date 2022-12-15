Home page World

Of: Julia Hawener

The richest woman in Australia, Gina Rinehart, probably feels particularly generous at Christmas this year: Employees of her mine received the equivalent of 94,000 euros in Christmas money. But not everyone was happy about the bonus.

Perth – Extra money from the boss at Christmas: For many employees, it goes without saying. Some others can only dream of it. How generous the bonus is depends heavily on the industry, at least in Germany. But even the well-paid employees receive as much money as the employees of the Roy Hill Mine in Australia were recently given Porsche not – and that, although the company located in Stuttgart increases his Christmas bonus again this year. Because Gina Rinehart, the boss of the mine in Perth, paid her employees 100,000 dollars, a bonus of around 94,000 euros. But instead of enthusiasm, some employees were dissatisfied with the generous campaign.

The reason for the not entirely euphoric mood: Not all employees received the generous Advent gift from Australia’s richest woman. As an unknown source told Western Australian radio station 6PR announced, Rinehart had informed her staff that there was “an important announcement”. And probably nobody there had expected this: The billionaire selected ten lucky winners by drawing lots, who were all suddenly 100,000 dollars richer each.

Boss pays employees 94,000 euros Christmas bonus – but only to ten lucky winners

The jubilant mood among the lucky ten must have also caused frustration among the rest. An anonymous Roy Hill Mine employee told local radio station that some were “a little upset” about the action. Especially since one person whose name was drawn from the raffle pot had only been with the company for three months, he claimed.

Gina Rinehart from Australia gifted employees with a huge sum of money this year. © Imago Images/AAP

Many users on the net can well understand the frustration of the apparently angry employee and would have thought it fairer if everyone had gotten some of the huge sum of money. “I think it’s completely wrong, if she had divided it up, there would be no resentment among her colleagues,” writes a user on Facebook. “How can you be so mean” and “always fire up envy and resentment”, agree other users.

Gina Rinehart is worth approximately $28 billion

But there are also some positive reactions: “I think it’s great”, “Respect”, “Mega” and “Great boss, we don’t even get a coffee,” commented, for example, users of the social network. The radio station did not know whether the billionaire also gave all other employees a financial bonus or another Christmas present. In any case, Rinehart could afford it. According to Forbes, the managing director of Hancock Prospecting, Australia’s leading mining and agricultural company, is said to be worth $28.4 billion.