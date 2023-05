Ukrainian soldiers move after firing rockets at Russian positions in Bakhmut, March 19. | Photo: Oleg Petrasyuk/EFE/EPA

The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced the takeover of the city of Bakhmut, in Ukraine, which had been surrounded for ten months by his paramilitary units. “Today at noon, the last stronghold of the Samoliot neighborhood was taken in the city of Bakhmut,” he said, with a Russian flag in his hands, in a video posted on his Telegram account, accompanied by several fighters from the mercenary group.

Prigozhin noted that “the operation to take Bakhmut, ‘Bakhmut’s meat grinder’, lasted 224 days (…) It all started on October 8, 2022 to give the Russian army an opportunity to recover”. The bloody campaign revealed deep disagreements between Prigozhin and the Russian Ministry of Defence, which the Wagner chief repeatedly accused of insufficiently supplying arms and ammunition, and of allowing regular units to flee from positions taken up by the paramilitary group.