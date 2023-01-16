Boss incognito streaming and live TV: where to see the reality show with Max Giusti

This evening, January 16, 2023, the second episode of Undercover bosses 2023, the Rai 2 docu-reality show hosted by Max Giusti. The envisaged format is the classic one loved by the public: the protagonists are some employers who have decided to face the challenge of working for a week together with their employees in disguise: disguised, with a new identity and a new physical appearance, thanks hair and make-up. Only at the end of this experience will they reveal their real identity. But where is it possible to see Boss incognito 2023 on TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The Rai 2 program is aired this evening – Monday 16 January 2023 – in prime time at 21.20 on Rai 2. The second Rai channel is available on button 2 of the digital terrestrial remote control. On Sky, on the other hand, just select the 102 key on your decoder.

Undercover boss 2023 live streaming

Not just tv. You are not at home and cannot use the TV? Don’t worry, all you need is a pc, smartphone or tablet and you can follow the Rai 2 program in streaming thanks to RaiPlay, the platform that allows the user to enjoy all Rai content free of charge (subject to registration via email or social network). In live streaming and also, from the day after the broadcast, on demand.

Advances

Max Giusti has been confirmed as manager who, as in the last editions, this year too, thanks to a disguise and a fantasy name, will go undercover to lend a hand to the bosses and replace them, on some occasions, in their mission. The Boss incognito experience will allow the bosses, working side by side with their employees, to get to know better who works for them and discover, more from the inside, the strengths and weaknesses of their company. On the other hand, workers, without knowing it, will be able to make themselves known to their owners, often considered unattainable, but also to get to know them humanly, and not just professionally. Two worlds usually separated and distant will thus have the opportunity to meet and understand each other better.

The workers, busy working with their boss or with Max Giusti (both disguised), will be told – so as not to make them suspicious – that “Missione lavoro” is being filmed, a new factual that tells the world of Italian entrepreneurship and work in a difficult and challenging time, not only for businesses but for the whole country. Only once the week of filming in the company is over, will the workers discover that they have been supported in their duties by their boss and, in some cases, by Max Giusti, who will reveal his true identity.