Boss incognito 2023: previews of the second episode of the docu-reality show on Rai 2, 16 January

This evening, 16 January 2023, on Rai 2 from 21.20 Boss incognito 2023, the new season of the docu-reality show hosted by Max Giusti, will be broadcast in prime time. After the great success of the last edition, the show returns which tells the stories of entrepreneurs who have decided to take on the challenge of working for a week together with their employees in disguise: disguised, with a new identity and a new physical appearance, thanks to hair and makeup. But it won’t just be the bosses who go undercover: as in the two previous editions, Max Giusti will also take the field and transform into Josè, a worker of Chilean origin who will go on a mission on behalf of the boss, replacing him on some occasions. Below are all the previews, the company, the employer and the location of the second episode of Boss incognito 2023, on Rai 2 on 16 January.

Advances, company, employer, location

There will be five episodes this season that will talk about new companies, new entrepreneurs, new workers who, with their work, make our country great. Riccardo Pezzali, president of Profunghi, a company that has been producing and marketing various types of cultivated mushrooms for four generations, is the protagonist of this second appointment.

Headquartered in San Cesareo, in the province of Rome, Profunghi boasts 5 production sites located around the Castelli Romani – for a total of 13 thousand square meters of crops -, has 130 employees and produces 50 thousand quintals of mushrooms a year. In his adventure in disguise, Riccardo Pezzali will support his employees: Duilio will teach him how to prepare the cultivation beds, Veronica will take him to a mushroom farm showing him how to pick mushrooms, Sandra will instruct him in the work of stuffing the mushrooms and in the packaging of the porcini and with Ramona he will be able to prepare the sautéed mixture. Max Giusti, on the other hand, having slipped into the role of Josè, will meet Alina and, with her, will try their hand at trimming and packing the mushrooms.

The Boss incognito experience will allow the bosses, working side by side with their employees, to get to know better who works for them and discover, more from the inside, the strengths and weaknesses of their company. On the other hand, workers, without knowing it, will be able to make themselves known to their owners, often considered unattainable, but also to get to know them humanly, and not just professionally. Two worlds usually separated and distant will thus have the opportunity to meet and understand each other better.

The workers, busy working with their boss or with Max Giusti (both disguised), will be told – so as not to make them suspicious – that “Missione lavoro” is being filmed, a new factual that tells the world of Italian entrepreneurship and work in a difficult and challenging time, not only for businesses but for the whole country. Only once the week of filming in the company is over, will the workers discover that they have been supported in their duties by their boss and, in some cases, by Max Giusti, who will reveal his true identity.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Boss incognito 2023 on live TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 2 at 21.20 today, 16 January 2023, with the new edition of the docu-reality show hosted by Max Giusti. Rai 2 can be viewed on digital terrestrial button 2 or 102 on Sky. If you are not at home you can follow him on RaiPlay or retrieve your bets on-demand.