Boss incognito 2023: the previews of the fourth episode of the Rai 2 docu-reality, 30 January

This evening, 30 January 2023, on Rai 2 from 21.20 Boss incognito 2023, the new season of the docu-reality show hosted by Max Giusti, will be broadcast in prime time. After the great success of the last edition, the show returns which tells the stories of entrepreneurs who have decided to take on the challenge of working for a week together with their employees in disguise: disguised, with a new identity and a new physical appearance, thanks to hair and makeup. But it won’t just be the bosses who go undercover: as in the two previous editions, Max Giusti will also take the field and transform into Josè, a worker of Chilean origin who will go on a mission on behalf of the boss, replacing him on some occasions. Below are all the advances, the company, the employer and the location of the fourth episode of Boss incognito 2023, on Rai 2 on 30 January.

Advances, company, employer, location

Even the episodes of this season will tell about new companies, new entrepreneurs, new workers who, with their work, make our country great. The protagonist of each episode is an Italian company of excellence. In this fourth episode, Daniele Masella, boss of Biscottificio Casilino, a company based in San Cesareo (Rome), will go undercover. a total of 4.5 tons of products in one year. His delicacies arrive in Spain, France, Germany, England and even Australia.

During the episode, Daniele Masella will get involved and work with some of his employees. He will meet Giacomo, with whom he will prepare the pizzas, Tiziano with whom he will dedicate himself to the creation of the rusticelle, Alessia, who will guide him in the filling and packaging of the ox eyes, and Daniele, who will make different variations of tarts with him. Also this time, Max Giusti will arrive to support the boss who, only for this episode, will assume a new identity: he will not be the Chilean worker Josè but Antonio, from Naples, and will work incognito together with Badarà to prepare the dough and the filling of tarts.

The Boss incognito experience will allow the bosses, working side by side with their employees, to get to know better who works for them and discover, more from the inside, the strengths and weaknesses of their company. On the other hand, workers, without knowing it, will be able to make themselves known to their owners, often considered unattainable, but also to get to know them humanly, and not just professionally. Two worlds usually separated and distant will thus have the opportunity to meet and understand each other better.

The workers, busy working with their boss or with Max Giusti (both disguised), will be told – so as not to make them suspicious – that “Missione lavoro” is being filmed, a new factual that tells the world of Italian entrepreneurship and work in a difficult moment full of challenges, not only for businesses but for the whole country. Only once the week of filming in the company is over, will the workers discover that they have been supported in their duties by their boss and, in some cases, by Max Giusti, who will reveal his true identity.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Boss incognito 2023 on live TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 2 at 21.20 today, 30 January 2023, with the new edition of the docu-reality show hosted by Max Giusti. Rai 2 can be viewed on digital terrestrial button 2 or 102 on Sky. If you are not at home you can follow him on RaiPlay or retrieve your bets on-demand.