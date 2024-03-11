Boss in disguise 2024: previews of the second episode of the Rai 2 docu-reality, 11 March

This evening, 11 March 2024, Boss incognito 2024, the new season of the docu-reality hosted by Max Giusti, will be broadcast in prime time on Rai 2 from 9.20pm. The program tells the stories of entrepreneurs who have decided to face the challenge of working for a week together with their employees in disguise: disguised, with a new identity and a new physical appearance, thanks to make-up and hair. But it won't just be the bosses who go incognito: Max Giusti, as in the three previous editions, will also go incognito and take to the field again on behalf of the bosses, replacing them on some occasions. A new camouflage for him who, each time, will present himself with a different name. Below are all the previews, the company, the employer and the location of the second episode of Boss incognito 2024, on Rai 2 on 11 March.

Previews, company, employer, location

The protagonist of the second appointment will be “Urbani Tartufi”, a leading company in the collection and processing of truffles in the world, whose president is Olga Urbani and whose CEO is Giammarco Urbani. Both too recognizable in the eyes of their employees, the two bosses designated Andrea Pascolini, general director of the company, to go incognito. “Urbani Tartufi” is an Italian excellence that from Scheggino, a small Umbrian village, in 170 years has become present in 70 countries and has its most important headquarters, the “Urbani Truffle”, in the heart of Manhattan. “Urbani Tartufi” has a turnover of 80 million euros, has 150 employees in its headquarters in Umbria alone and reaches 70% of the world market.

During the episode, Andrea Pascolini, in disguise, will meet his employees: Vania will show him how to make the fragrant truffle oil; with Antonella they will label packages for international customers and with a little imagination they will travel around the world; with Andrea he will discover the art of truffle hunting and together they will prepare innovative sauces; and Maria Chiara will teach him the tricks of the trade for selecting and cleaning fresh truffles. Helping the boss in his undercover mission will be Max Giusti who, alongside Manolita in the sumptuous Urbani Academy, will have to try his hand at preparing a show cooking menu.

The workers, busy working with their boss or with Max Giusti (both disguised), will be told that they are filming “Job Stories”, a new factual that tells the story of the world of work. Only once the week of filming in the company is over will the workers discover that they were supported by the boss or Max Giusti, who will reveal their identity.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Undercover Boss 2024 live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 2 at 9.20 pm today, 11 March 2024, with the new edition of the docu-reality hosted by Max Giusti. Rai 2 is visible at button 2 on digital terrestrial or 102 on Sky. If you are not at home you can follow him on RaiPlay or catch up on episodes on-demand.