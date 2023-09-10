A company in Rotterdam had an employee who was at home with neck complaints observed for days to see how she was using her neck. A detective agency found that she “danced and skipped” at a festival and moved her neck during a long walk. She also carried garbage bags down the stairs and cat food up the stairs. Then she was fired. The judge thinks it all goes way too far.
