Energy Resources of Australia (ERA) said it received a bid worth A$550 million ($360 million) from Boss Energy for a mineral lease over the Jabiluka uranium project area in Australia’s Northern Territory, but that the bid has now been withdrawn.

ERA, which is majority-owned by mining giant Rio Tinto, said talks were in the early stages and was told late on Sunday the proposal would be scrapped after government officials said the Jabiluka mineral lease would not be renewed.

In a separate statement, Boss said it “made the offer in the belief that there may be a limited opportunity to acquire the asset in a structure that would benefit all interested parties,” but that negotiations have now ended.



#Boss #Energy #withdraws #bid #ERAs #Jabiluka #uranium #area