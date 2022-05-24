According to the spokesperson, Schiphol is counting daily on passenger numbers that are comparable to those during the May holiday until the summer holidays. Then flights had to be canceled at the airport due to crowds and staff shortages. Flights also had to divert to Rotterdam and Eindhoven.

At the beginning of this month, Benschop apologized to travelers for the problems during the May holiday. He knows the problems to more travelers and less staff than expected when the schedule was made. The latter was partly due to corona and flu cases. “This is growing pains that are part of a rapid growth spurt,” said Benschop at the time.