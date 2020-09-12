Have you ever heard that the boss gets so angry with his own employee that he bites his finger with teeth? An angry boss in the capital Delhi did something similar with his employee. The employee became so angry with the boss that he assaulted her. When the employee placed his hand on the face to save, the boss cut his finger with teeth. Half the finger was separated from it.

Finger added after surgery

The employee called the police and informed about the incident. He was then hospitalized. The finger has been added after the surgery, which is expected to heal soon. Mayur Vihar Police Station has registered a case on the statement of the victim of the incident. The police is involved in getting the accused boss’s address removed and arrested because the victim does not know where he lives.

Victim works in an insurance company

Mohit Kumar (34) works in a private insurance company. He lives in K Rajnagar Extension, including family. He has alleged that he had gone to Karol Bagh from Akshardham in the car of his boss Hemant Siddharth for some work. After finishing work in the evening, when the boss’s car reached Akshardham, he asked to take off here. To this, the boss said that stay seated, because the Galleria Mall located in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 has another job. Mohit said that he has to work at home and has to go.

To save himself, when he put his hands on his face, he bitten his teeth

It is alleged that the boss forcibly took him in the car. When both reached Galleria Mall at around 8:50 pm, the boss started abusing within the car. When opposed, the boss slapped his face. Mohit put his hands on the face to defend. Hemant held his hand and began to bite the finger of the left hand with a tooth. This cut half the finger. When Mohit called the police, he was admitted to the hospital. He was then admitted to the private hospital, where the finger is amputated after surgery.