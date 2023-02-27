In São Paulo, Brazil, a shocking event occurred that was recorded on a security camera. In the video you can see the moment in which a subject burned alive another who was on board a vehicle. The victim was the husband of a worker and the suspect was the woman’s boss.

This event happened last Friday, February 24, and in the recording you can see when the victim left his wife at work. At that moment, the head of the factory approached with a flammable product in a glass and threw it into the vehicle. The desperate man ran out of the burning vehicle. Meanwhile, the offender fled the scene.

According to ‘TV Globo’, the victim was identified as Fabricio Alves de Araújo, 45, who was helped and taken to the Nardini hospital with 80% of his body burned. Unfortunately, he did not resist his injuries and was declared dead on February 25.

The city council informed the local media that, according to the victim’s relatives, Fabricio and his wife argued on Thursday the 23rd with Celso Edgar da Silva, the woman’s boss, after questioning a reduction in his salary.

Company employees have reported to the Police that Celso, 29, had conduct considered aggressive at work. At the moment, the man accused of murder is on the run, but the local police are looking for him.

The G1 media revealed that the Ministry of Public Security reported that the case is being investigated by the third Police District of Mauá. “The unit team is working to locate the man and taking other steps to clarify all the facts”reviewed

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

