BMW boss Olivier Zipse is sure, everyone loves the design of the BMW XM.

BMW has recently had a knack for using a rather outspoken design language. It almost seems like a sport for the brand to generate discussion with its design strategy. This also applies to the design of the new BMW XM, the first electrified car from BMW M.

Let’s say BMW has opted for a rather eccentric design. That design did not appeal to everyone when it was introduced. But the boss of BMW Olivier Zipse sees that very differently.

Everyone loves the BMW XM

During the launch of the new BMW 7 series and i7 in the United States (with an equally shocking design), Zipse manages to report during a roundtable discussion that the design of the XM can appeal to everyone, according to him. He sees the discussion about the appearance of the car not as a controversy but as a result of the modern design of the car.

If you want to have a modern, forward-looking design, you automatically get controversy and of course we want that. That doesn’t mean people won’t buy it and of course we want to start a discussion about ‘what are they doing here?’ We see that a lot with the XM. There are a lot of discussions here, but almost everyone loves it Olivier firmly believes in his ‘modern’ design

Controversy as target

He goes a little further. If there’s no controversy, then it’s too easy. In the early draft no controversy means you’re not doing it right. BMW’s new controversial design language is therefore not by accident, but on purpose. The more exotic models like the XM must apparently be polarizing. Don’t like that? Then you only buy a 3 or a 5 series. Or something.

Now judge for yourself. Does the 653 hp BMW XM look great or not? Or it doesn’t matter if the car has 800 Nm of torque. Or do you have to wait for the LABEL RED with 748 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque to ease the pain? When you’re in it, you don’t see outwardly anyway.

This article Boss BMW: everyone loves appearance XM appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Boss #BMW #loves #appearance