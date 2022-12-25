Many wait for the December holidays to meet their loved ones, to eat and receive gifts, but not all viral videos on social networks are full of light, a Desperate man looks for his mother and cries when he remembers that he will spend another Christmas without her, he stole tears among Internet users.

“Where are you, boss?” was the phrase of a young man who went viral, looking for his mother and burst into tears when spending another Christmas without her.

With the background of the Golden Rooster, Valentín Elizalde, interpreting “this Christmas”, moved a man by going through the house to find his mother.

It was through TikTok, in the account (@porfiriocastillo96) where Porfirio told the sad story, before the death of his mother.

At the beginning of the recording, the man starts looking in every corner of his house for his mother, for which he tells him, “Mom, I’m here boss… mommy, where are you mommy, boss, your chick has arrived, your dear chick, mother. Boss, I remembered that you are no longer here, one more year, one more Christmas without you, boss.

Later, he sees his mother’s story, with her voice broken and tears in her eyes, she tells the painting of the woman who died, “Oh, here you are, boss, I love you a lot, mother, I miss you so much, boss… Merry Christmas to heaven, mom.”

One of the happiest times, but also the saddest, because the tables are incomplete, having lost a loved one, for which the visual content stirred emotions, since Internet users felt identified with the pain.