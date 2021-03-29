Nature is the classroom and the didactic material is stones and plants. It looks like a fairy tale school, but that is precisely the educational model offered by the schools in the forest, a pedagogical movement that proposes learn outdoors.

It is not new, outside our borders, especially in the Nordic countries, it is a very widespread system and the offer is wide. In Germany, for example, the number of nursery schools in the forest is more than 2,500. In Spain, however, we are much further behind and options are reduced to a couple. Even so, the current pandemic, which has led to an increase in activities abroad, has caused the waiting list to enroll new students to be significantly lengthened in these schools.

It is the case of Center of 2nd Cycle of Early Childhood Education Bosquescuela Cerceda (Madrid), the first homologated kindergarten of this type in our country, which opened its doors in 2015, by the hand of Philip Bruchner, infant educator, pedagogical advisor and graduate in Forest Sciences from the University of Freiburg (Germany). «Since then, other similar projects have proliferated but,« to this day, they do not have the recognition of ‘school’ by the relevant Ministry of Education of their Autonomous Community, so they are called ‘playgroups in nature’“Says Bruchner.

The methodology of the Centro Bosquescuela de Madrid is based on different pedagogical principles. First of all, the activities that take place there meet the objectives set by the official curriculum of the Ministry of Education for the second cycle of Infant, including literacy and mathematics. The only difference is that 99% of the school day takes place outdoors, regardless of the weather, and that the teaching materials come from the natural environment (stones, branches, leaves …). For example, to learn to count, one of the activities consists of gathering as many twigs around a stone as indicated by the number that accompanies it. As can be seen in the image above.

Equally prepared



During the day, in addition to the didactic classes, there is a walk through the mountains, called the ‘learning path’. «The experiences in nature are complemented with weekly visits to different places in the city (museums, theaters, libraries …) and, once a week, workshops of different types are given (theater, crafts, music …) », says Bruchner. These take place in a 100% sustainable bioclimatic cabin, which also serves as a refuge, dining room and space for children to take a nap.

It should be noted that this model does not separate students by grade level or genderRather, all the minors, 25 in each academic cycle, between the ages of 3 and 6, are mixed and learn together. On the other hand, given the importance of languages ​​in the current panorama, Bruchner declares «that the language immersion in the center it is carried out with a native teacher who accompanies and communicates with the minors in English throughout the school day ».

The main concern of parents before this proposal is whether their children will arrive as prepared in Primary as those who attend traditional nursery school. The studies carried out affirm that yes. The one carried out in 2002 at the University of Heidelgerg by Peter Häfner stands out. He asked Primary teachers, distributed throughout eight federal states in Germany, to evaluate their students in relation to certain competencies. Subsequently, he compared the data of students who attended an open-air nursery school with those of those enrolled in an ordinary nursery school.

It thus discovered, with a very low margin of error (between 0.0001% and 0.05%) that the minors who attended a school in the forest, later in Primary they followed the content of the class better, paid more attention, did their homework more independently, respected the rules better, They resolved conflicts more peacefully, expressed themselves more precisely, argued their opinion better, were more creative in class, and had more fantasy.

Bruchner stresses, however, that «for the educational model of Bosquescuela to have a future in Spain, these centers should be arranged, so that the fees are accessible to everyone ». They have not yet achieved it at their school in Madrid, but they are working on it. They are also seeking the approval of a new Forest School in Andalusia.