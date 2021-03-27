Sarajevo (Reuters)

The Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina Football Association said that the country’s national team coach Ivaylo Pettev was infected with the new Corona virus before his team’s 2022 World Cup qualifying match against France next Wednesday.

The federation added on its official website: “The results of the Petiev test were positive after the return of the team from Finland on Thursday, while the results of all players and technical staff came negative.”

The Federation also indicated: “He is in good condition and has not shown any symptoms.”

Under Petiev’s leadership, the Bosnian national team drew 2-2 with its Finnish counterpart last Wednesday, at the start of his career in the European Group Four, and this was the first match for the Bulgarian coach at the head of the technical staff of Bosnia.

Group D also includes Ukraine and Kazakhstan.