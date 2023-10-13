The stadium pulses with anticipation as Portugal and Bosnia prepare for the crucial showdown. Both teams are eager to secure a victory in this decisive encounter. Portugal, with its talented team led by stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, will seek to consolidate its position in the standings. A defeat for Bosnia could be definitive for Euro2024. Below we show you everything you need to know ahead of this match:
City: Zenica, Bosnia
Stadium: Blino Polje
Date: Monday October 16
Match time: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina and 13:45 in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
Television channel: –
Livestream: UEFA TV
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Television channel: SkyHD
Live stream: to be confirmed
Television channel: VIX+
Livestream: VIX+
Television channel: ESPN
Livestream: Star+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Slovakia
|
3-2V
|
Euro Classification
|
Luxembourg
|
9-0V
|
Euro Classification
|
Slovakia
|
0-1V
|
Euro Classification
|
Iceland
|
0-1V
|
Euro Classification
|
Bosnia
|
3-0V
|
Euro Classification
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Liechtenstein
|
0-2V
|
Euro Classification
|
Iceland
|
3-0 D
|
Euro Classification
|
Liechtenstein
|
0-2D
|
Euro Classification
|
Luxembourg
|
2-1V
|
Euro Classification
|
Portugal
|
1-0 D
|
Euro Classification
Luckily for both national teams there are no injuries. Only healthy players can enter the call and no medical report has been notified of any player who has had to leave the concentration.
Portugal: Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Rúben Dias, António Silva, Joao Cancelo; Vitinha, Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao
Bosnia: Sehic, Kolasinac, Milicivic, Hadzikadunic, Dedic, Krunic, Tahirovic, Hadziacmetovic, Gacibegovi, Demirov, Dzeko
Bosnia 1-4 Portugal
#Bosnia #Portugal #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #forecast