A school worker shot and killed three people in a town in northwestern Bosnia, police said. The shooter was seriously wounded after attempting to kill himself. The shooting took place around 10 a.m. in a secondary school building in Sanski Most, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) northwest of the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo, regional police spokesman Adnan Beganovic said. He told The Associated Press that the school worker used “a military weapon, an automatic rifle” and then attempted to kill himself. He is in serious condition in a hospital in nearby Banja Luka. The school principal, a secretary and a teacher were among the victims.

Regional television N1 reported that the man had a dispute with the school management. Bosnian schools are closed for summer vacation, but Beganovic said there were people in the school because they were taking make-up exams.