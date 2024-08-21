At least three people were killed and one seriously injured in a shooting this morning inside a high school in Sanski Most, in northwestern Bosnia, according to Adnan Beganovic, spokesman for the Una-Sana Canton police.

According to initial reports, the shooter was an employee of the school’s auxiliary staff, who opened fire on the teachers while they were in a meeting. The person who was injured is said to be the aggressor.

“According to preliminary information, three people died, while a fourth was injured and was taken to the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska,” Beganovic said. The details of the shooting are not yet known and “more information will be available during the day,” he added.