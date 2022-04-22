A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred at 11.08 today in southern Bosnia-Herzegovina was felt in the entire country and in the other neighboring states of the Balkan region. Some sources have reported an even greater magnitude, higher than 6.0. As reported by the regional media, the epicenter of the earthquake was located about twenty km east of Stolac, a town not far from Mostar, the capital of Herzegovina. The strong shock was also distinctly felt in Sarajevo, Tuzla and in Mostar itself, where many people went out into the street in panic. Fear also on the Dalmatian coast of Croatia, in particular in Split and Makarska, and in Montenegro where the earthquake was distinctly felt in numerous locations. So far there have been no reports of damage to property or people.

The strong earthquake that struck a town in Bosnia at around 23.07 was also felt in Abruzzo, particularly on the coast and especially on the upper floors of buildings. In fact, reports arrive from numerous cities, from Pescara to Chieti, from Giulianova to Vasto. Several calls to the fire brigade switchboards. Many report having felt the shock on social networks.

Moments of fear also in Naples, where the shock was distinctly felt by the population. Strong concern also in the Phlegraean area, which for over a year has been struggling with a seismic swarm linked to bradyseism: the population of Pozzuoli and the neighboring municipalities stormed the websites of the Ingv and the Vesuvian Observatory. In Campania, for now, no damage to property or people has been reported.