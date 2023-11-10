KA European politician has sided with Vladimir Putin as unequivocally as Milorad Dodik. The president of the Serb Republic of Bosnia-Hercegovina, which occupies almost half of the national territory, maintains a demonstrative closeness to the Russian president. But the West is even more worried about its constant threats to secede from the Serb Republic. It was only at the end of October that he said that the Serbs must use the emerging new world order (i.e. the weakness of the West) to create a Greater Serbia consisting of Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro and the Bosnian Serb Republic. Dodik continually backs up such rhetoric with tangible moves to weaken the Bosnian state and undermine its institutions. The USA and Great Britain have therefore already imposed sanctions against Dodik and some of his companions.

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeast European countries based in Vienna.

For years, there have been repeated reports that the Dodik case could be resolved economically for the West – through the insolvency of the Serb Republic he leads, one of the two “entities” that make up Bosnia. It is claimed that Dodik’s territory, known in the local language as “Republika Srpska” or RS for short, is heading straight for a quasi-state bankruptcy. “The RS is on the verge of financial collapse,” said Bosnian Serb opposition politician Nebojša Vukanović in May. “The bubble is about to burst and could explode this summer or fall.” Then, the conclusion is, Dodik would also be politically at an end. If necessary, you have to help a little by refusing loans and speed up development, some say.

A budget deficit below the EU average

“Is it a good idea to drive Republika Srpska into bankruptcy?” American Balkan expert Daniel Serwer recently asked. Dodik is seeking access to Bosnian state property so that it can be used as collateral for new loans, said Serwer. Could it therefore not be advisable to refuse to negotiate on this property “and drive the RS into bankruptcy?” asked the political scientist. Russia and China support Dodik politically, but are unlikely to foot the bill for his insolvency. Serwer advised: “So why not let the RS go bankrupt and then start negotiations?”

But in such scenarios, the wish is the father of the thought. The Serb Republic’s finances have never been as bad as Dodik’s opponents wanted to make it seem. The insolvency that was said to be imminent on several occasions never occurred and is not expected in the foreseeable future. The Serb Republic’s budget deficit last year amounted to around 1.5 percent, and the total public debt amounted to barely forty percent of its economic output. For comparison: the average values ​​of the EU member states were more than twice as high for both values.







Such comparisons are only of limited significance, since the creditworthiness of a part of a Balkan state is not assessed on the markets as being lower than that of EU members. However, the representative of an international financial organization responsible for Bosnia, who does not want to be named, confirms: “We do not expect that the RS will have acute refinancing difficulties in the immediate future.” Those in Sarajevo and in the West who see a default by the RS as political consider it desirable, but also underestimate the impact on the rest of the state.