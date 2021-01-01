I.n Bosnia-Herzegovina eight young people died at a New Year’s Eve party in a weekend house near Posusje. The four men and women aged around 20 succumbed to smoke poisoning, as reported by the Croatian news agency Hina, citing the police in the Bosnian canton of Western Herzegovina. The eight young people reportedly withdrew to the weekend house in a local recreation area in western Herzegovina to celebrate the turn of the year.

The cause of the tragedy in the Posusje municipality in the south-western part of the country is still being investigated. Carbon monoxide poisoning is not uncommon in the Balkans. This can happen when the highly toxic, but difficult to perceive, gas flows out of defective stoves or chimneys.

Such private parties were organized in large numbers this time in Bosnia. People bypassed the lockdown that the authorities had imposed because of the corona pandemic. The measures include, among other things, the ban on public events with more than 30 participants, the closure of all restaurants at 11 p.m. and a nightly curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.