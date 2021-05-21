Bosnia | A video published on Youtube about the Sarajevo siege snipers in 1992 prompted prosecutors to launch an investigation

Hundreds of suspected crimes remain unresolved in the wake of the Bosnian war.

Bosnian war prosecutors investigating war crimes have launched an investigation during the siege of Sarajevo on the basis of a video filmed 29 years ago. A video posted on Youtube shows a Serbian sniper shooting at Sarajevo during the siege of the city in 1992, AFP news agency said.

French journalist Philippe Buffon recently posted a video on Youtube. The video shows several young soldiers hiding in a building in the Nedzarici suburb of Sarajevo. One of the men shoots and praises after hitting the man in the head.

The video has been removed from Youtube, but the images captured from it have been shown on a Bosnian TV channel. Many Bosnian media have reported that the shooter pictured now works as a waitress in a café in the Serbian region of Sarajevo.

View of Sarajevo Cemetery in December 1992. The war had lasted eight months and continued for another three years.

AFP: n according to prosecutors say they began an investigation into the matter as soon as the video came to their attention.

Hundreds of people have been sentenced to varying degrees of punishment for crimes during the Bosnian war. The war of 1992-1995 killed about 100,000 people, about one in ten in the siege of the capital, Sarajevo.

According to information released by the judiciary, some 600 cases involving about 4,500 suspects remain unresolved since the war, AFP says.

The International Court of Justice in The Hague, the Netherlands, for the wars of the break-up of Yugoslavia ceased to exist at the end of 2017. It had time to deal with a total of 161 cases, 90 of which led to judgments handed down by that court.

The most famous cases concerned the President of Serbia Slobodan Milosevicia, The Serbian leader of Bosnia Radovan Karadzicia and Serbian commander Ratko Mladicia.

Milosevic was charged with genocide and war crimes related to the wars in Bosnia, Croatia and Kosovo. He died in captivity before the end of the trial in 2006.

Karadzik was first sentenced to 40 years in prison for genocide in Srebrenica. He appealed the verdict. In 2019, his appeal was dismissed and the sentence was commuted to life imprisonment.

Mladic was sentenced to life in prison in 2017 for genocide and war crimes. He has appealed the verdict and the case will be heard in the Court of Appeal in The Hague in June.