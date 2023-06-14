A 13-year-old boy opened fire in a school in northern Bosnia, seriously injuring a teacher. The police arrested the boy, reports a spokesman for the Tuzla prosecutor’s office which was entrusted with the investigation into the shooting that took place this morning in a primary school in the town of Lukavac.

According to local authorities the boy arrested is a former student of the school who had been transferred to another institution at the end of last semester for disciplinary reasons.

L’teacher was shot in the neck and is hospitalized, in very serious conditions, in the university hospital of Tuzla. The attack in the Bosnian school comes just a month after another 13-year-old boy killed nine classmates and a security guard with a firearm at a school in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.