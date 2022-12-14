Christmas is now around the corner and the time to complete the Christmas presents is almost over, if you are out of ideas the advice of bosea famous brand of electronic products that has a vast catalog of products available.

Below I leave you all the recommended products to surprise your loved ones.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

The new QuietComfort Earbuds II debut Bose CustomTune sound calibration technology and an all-new smaller design. Using this innovative Bose technology, QC Earbuds II intelligently tailor audio and noise cancellation performance to the unique shape of each ear, delivering an unprecedented listening experience as well as the best noise cancellation in the world. world from any headphone, headband or in-ear.

Colors: Black / Soapstone

Price: €299.95

Availability: Bose.it and authorized dealers

Bose Quiet Comfort 45

Freshly released and already available in Italy, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are equipped with better noise cancellation to ensure immediate silence everywhere and thanks to the new AWARE mode you become aware of your surroundings again, with better voice isolation for having conversations simpler and a 24-hour battery life on a single charge. The QuietComfort 45 headphones retain the hallmarks of their predecessor – incredible audio performance, all-day comfort and stability, effortless controls, rock-solid connectivity, and an update to the iconic design that made QCs one of the most recognizable wearables ever.

COLOURS: Triple Black, Midnight Blue, Eclipse Grey, Soapstone

PRICE: €264.95

AVAILABILITY: Bose.it and authorized dealers

SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker

Music fuels and enriches many of life’s passions and you want to take it with you wherever you go. The SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker is the perfect travel companion, with a rugged design that’s resistant to water, dust, knocks and dings. Whether you’re hiking in the mountains or inviting friends over for dinner, the powerful SoundLink Flex will amaze you with lifelike performance and deep, rich tones that enhance every moment. Rigorously tested to meet IP67 standards, the SoundLink Flex is waterproof. Immerse it in water and it will continue to play. Being floating, there is no risk of sinking in the sea if dropped while paddle boarding!

Colours: Black / Smoke White / Stone Blue – new: Carmine Red

Price: €169.95

Availability: Bose.it and authorized dealers

Bose Smart Soundbar 600

If movies, TV and music are your thing, you can’t just watch. The Smart Soundbar 600, with Dolby Atmos and proprietary technologies, delivers an immersive audio experience for all your entertainment. Thanks to TrueSpace technology, the Soundbar 600 always guarantees total immersion. This way, even 5.1 and stereo content offers an extra level of immersion and incredibly realistic effects. Plus, your music will be rich and deep too, using Wi-Fi® to access music services built into the Bose Music app, or stream songs with Bluetooth®, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify® Connect, or Chromecast integrated.

Black colour

Price: €549.95

Availability: Bose.it and authorized dealers

Bose Smart Soundbar 900

To produce a more movie-like experience, a soundbar doesn’t just have to spread sound in different directions. The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with Dolby Atmos® achieves a level of realism no other soundbar can provide. Exclusive Bose technologies enhance all types of content by separating instruments, dialogue and effects and transmitting them from various positions in a room – above, below, left and right – for an immersive experience like never before. The design of this high-quality Dolby Atmos® soundbar is truly extraordinary, but it’s the technology that sets it apart. Nine speakers are precisely positioned in the cabinet, including two new up-firing dipole transducers. Compatible with all voice assistants

Color: Black, Arctic White

Price: €999.95

Availability: Bose.it and authorized dealers

Bose Earbuds Sport

If you are looking for a gift for a fitness enthusiast, a tireless runner or for those who simply dedicate themselves to their workout at home, the new Bose Earbuds Sport earphones are the perfect thought. They’re sweat resistant (IPX4 rated!), stay in place and won’t fall off, with three different sizes of StayHear Max soft silicone tips. Bose Earbuds Sport are the ideal sports ally to overcome even the biggest fitness challenges or the most challenging yoga positions.

COLOURS: Baltic Blue, Triple Black and Glacier White

PRICE: €159.95

AVAILABILITY: Bose.it shop and authorized dealers.

All products are available on official shop.