The Bose Ultra open-ear headphones they are now on sale on Amazon Italy. The limited time offer offers a 14% discount on the lowest recent price, after months of fixed price. To not miss the opportunity of this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.
The lowest recent price is €349.95. The current price is not the lowest ever, but it comes after months of fixed price and is a good opportunity. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Bose Ultra Earphones Features
These earphones feature an open-ear design and promise “vivid and private” sound. They support Bose’s immersive, spatialized audio. They are lightweight earphones with a flexible joint that allows you to attach them delicately.
They are resistant to water and dust at IPX4 level. The battery promises 7 hours of battery life4 hours in immersive audio mode and up to 48 hours in standby. The case – which recharges via USB-C cable – guarantees another two and a half charges. They have a microphone and allow you to switch between two listening modes, from stereo to immersive, with a single click.
