Buy from months without interest (MSI) It is a practical solution to acquire quality products at competitive prices, and Amazon knows this, which is why it has made the option available to thousands of users. BOSE SounLink Flex speaker which is now available for only $2,774 pesos.

This offer represents a unique opportunity for those looking for a high-end audio device at an affordable price. By purchasing the speaker through Amazon, users can enjoy the option to defer the total cost by up to 12 months without interestwith monthly payments of only $231.20.

The BOSE SoundLink Flex It is much more than just a portable speaker. With its resistance to water and dust, certified with IP67, It is the ideal companion for any adventure, whether on the beach, in the mountains or at work. Its robust design, with a steel grill and silicone casing, guarantees durability even in the most demanding environments.

One of the most notable features of this speaker is its exceptional sound quality. Equipped with the technology of BOSE, the SoundLink Flex It offers clear and balanced audio in any position, thanks to PositionIQ technology, which automatically adapts the sound depending on the orientation of the speaker.

If you are interested in the BOSE SounLink Flex do CLICK HERE in the link.

Plus, with its party mode, you can easily pair two SoundLink Flex speakers to enjoy even more powerful and immersive sound. And thanks to its built-in microphone, users can receive calls clearly while connected via Bluetooth, adding versatility to their listening experience.

With up to 12 hours of autonomy and a quick recharge through the USB-C port, the SoundLink Flex ensures the music never stops, whether it's a long work day or a day of outdoor fun.