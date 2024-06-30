The SoundLink Revolve Plus Series II speakerwireless, waterproof and dustproof, with long-lasting battery and 360° stereo sound is on SALE with $2910 pesos DISCOUNT (38%) applied to the list price of $7,699 pesos, so it is now in its lowest price on Amazon Mexico of $4,789 Mexican pesos Limited Time. This price drop participates with payment methods such as cash and credit in up to 12 interest-free monthly payments.

An additional form of payment is financing, which in the case of the Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus Series II speaker It will give you a term of 24 monthly payments with additional interest to the price of the product. The payment schemes will be detailed in a table later and you will immediately be able to find out the characteristics of the speaker that is $2,910 pesos cheaper.

What features does the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II speaker have?

– Bose brand.

– SoundLink Revolve+ model ‎858366-1110.

– Black color.

– Series II.

– Wireless.

– Connectivity via Bluetooth, USB and auxiliary.

– Waterproof.

– With long-lasting battery for up to 16 hours.

– Connectivity through Amazon Alexa.

– 360° surround sound.

– With stereo sound.

What payment methods does the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II speaker have on Amazon Mexico?

Amazon Mexico sells the Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus Series II speaker black with a reduced price of $4,789 Mexican pesos and the payment methods that maintain this temporary special price are debit and credit, through bank cards that will be granted to you 12 monthly payments without interest.

Payment with financing cost is available giving you 24 monthly installments with interest added to the final price of the product. This payment scheme and that of MSI will be detailed in the table attached below.

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $264.99* $1,570.79 $6,359.79 18 months $347.20* $1,460.65 $6,249.65 12 months $399.08 FREE $4,789 9 months $532.11 FREE $4,789 6 months $798.16 FREE $4,789 3 months $1,596.33 FREE $4,789

Shipping is free.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.