There has not been a moment in the last four decades in which Miguel Bosé has been less interested than when more information is provided about him. Since 2021 he has published two books, a series about his life has been released and on September 5 the four-episode documentary series arrived on Movistar Plus + bosé reborn. As luck would have it, what should have been media events have been overshadowed by its protagonist. When they were embryonic projects, a virus devastated half the world and his personal crusade against common sense turned the man who was one day the most desired man in Spain into a meme. Perhaps you think that what has affected his career the most are the lies that have been published about him, when the truth is that nothing has taken a more toll on him than the words that have come out of his own mouth.

promotional material for bosé reborn It advanced that the artist opened the doors to his privacy “as he had never done before”, although nothing reveals that we do not know. Since his debut in tonight… party In the eyes of his parents —and of Gloria Fuertes and Dewi Sukarno, how wonderful TVE was— his media presence has been constant. And while he’s managed his private life quietly, he’s been making more non-music news lately than we can stomach.

Those stories that he kept away from the spotlight were already revealed to us in the highly entertaining bose, premiered on SkyShowtime in March. Produced like the documentary by Shine Iberia and with Nacho Faerna as showrunner and Isabel Vázquez, Ángeles González-Sinde and Boris Izaguirre in charge of the scripts, the series that Telecinco will broadcast this fall openly showed us details as juicy as her romance with the charismatic Italian politician Marco Pannella or a precocious paternity dramatically cut short.

Miguel Bosé, at a moment in the Movistar Plus+ documentary series.

In the absence of major revelations, the four chapters of bosé reborn they are nourished by interviews with friends of unwavering loyalty. They recount anecdotes from his life, Alejandro Sanz, Mercedes Milá, Lolita or Boris Izaguirre, who also works as a screenwriter, now with María Fernández. The fervor of his unconditional fans gives us somewhat embarrassing moments, among them the attempts to sell him as a groundbreaking artist. There it is to endorse it Alaska that the same blesses some Nuggets that extends with its mere presence a certificate of modernity. We can sugarcoat history, but not rewrite it. In his beginnings Miguel Bosé did not differ too much from Leif Garrett or Shaun Cassidy who walked around Applause; and his songs, outfits and hairstyles were interchangeable with those of Pedro Marín or Iván. The great merit of him was knowing how to reinvent himself once the fan phenomenon had given up.

If the friendly portrait sketched in bose sweetened his image, bosé reborn brings us back to the surly and contradictory type. The one who had to escape to New York to live his love with Nacho Duato, but declared in the anthill that in the Transition we had more freedom than now. Obviously, you were freer when you could use your passport to live the life that would have landed you in jail here. That José Luis Gil, our favorite villain from last summer, thanks to the documentary about locomia, It makes us imagine without the need for underlining the kind of pressures received by the singer in that supposedly free Spain.

The prominence of the houses in which he has lived also stands out, especially the Somosaguas chalet, whose long list of damages, rehabilitations and reforms made me fear that at any moment the Scott twins would appear on the screen installing a practical island for six diners. His Xanadú takes us back again and again to family troubles, to Dominguín and Lucía Bosé, whose very long shadows continue to structure the singer’s not at all peaceful existence. “Many say that I have been insane, I curse them. I hope God strikes them all down ”, he thunders at a given moment out of the blue and in the same way that he could have shouted “I deny you the Nidus!” like the crazed Belor de Inside of the labyrinth.

The singer Miguel Bosé, in an image provided by Movistar Plus+.

Despite so much Bosé, questions remain pending. The first, the reason for the bitterness and dissatisfaction projected by a person whose life seems relatively comfortable to us —has also had troubles, like all mortals, but misfortunes are better borne by embracing Helmut Berger or Giannina Facio. Why does someone with good friends, who has been loved and loved, and whose success in a job they are passionate about has been unquestionable, exude such bad vibes.

Sometimes differentiating the artist from his work is as complicated as separating the yolk and the white of a boiled egg, this is not the case. When silence falls on the screen and we listen I will love you, If you do not come back either Like a wolf —in the version of the lamented Bimba, of course— the angry man vanishes and only the only Bosé remains, of whom there is never too much.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP