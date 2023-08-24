On the occasion of Gaming Week Amazon Italy offers us an offer for the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700, both in black and white. The reported discount is €100, or 30%. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for this pair of headphones it is 329.99€. The current price is not the lowest ever, but we are talking about a difference of around €18. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 They feature 11 levels of active noise reduction allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts and videos in any situation. The headphones promise crisp, clear details with rich, deep bass. It also features a microphone system that adapts to noisy and windy environments for perfect calls. Support Alexa and Google Assistant. The battery promises up to 20 hours of non-stop music on one charge.