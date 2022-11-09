The Angels. Freedom, sensuality and courage are three of the great attributes which are historically related to the Spanish artist Miguel Bosé.

Paramount+ premiered a new series on the life of the Spanish singer, where the actors Iván Sánchez and José Pastor are in charge of bringing the music icon to life in “BOSÉ”; fiction that premiered on November 3.

“I played (for his acting work) with three adjectives that served me when acting: sensitive, brave and free. Above all free ”, José Pastor shared in an interview, who plays Miguel Bosé (Panama, 1956) in his youngest stage.

“If there is something about Miguel that has been there all his life, and that I think he continues to have in his own way and has always had since he was almost a child, it is that Miguel is a great seducer,” added Iván Sánchez, who gives life to a more adult Bosé, from the age of 35.

Both Ivan and Jose have a great resemblance to the renowned artist who launched himself to stardom with songs like “Te amaré” or “Linda”which are, among others, the ones that give their name to the six chapters that make up the series, which will be released through the Paramount+ platform.

Each of the six episodes of the series, “which will not leave anyone indifferent,” assured Pastor, focuses on a song by Miguel Bosé and tells the story behind his life at that time, showing his inspiration, composition and recording.

The plot

The present of the series is during the promotion of his multi-platinum album “Papito”, a special moment for Miguel personally, because it is when he makes the decision to fulfill a long-delayed dream: to be a father.

Pastor and Sánchez, who are separated by several decades of age, had different approaches to Bosé. For the first one, he was almost a stranger even though he knew his songs, while for the second one he was almost a friend.

“My father is a big fan, I knew a few songs and I saw him in a jury show. But I had no idea about his youth, I didn’t know that he started dancing so much and I didn’t know that he was an actor, ”said Pastor, who confessed to having been amazed when he discovered it for his preparation for the role.

Sánchez, who claimed to have been “lucky” to have met him years ago, said that on one occasion the singer himself told him that there was something in the then young actor that reminded him of him.

“I remember imitating him dancing (…) my aunts were crazy about Miguel and I had him there. He is a reference, an icon of music and society, in Spain and throughout Latin America”, added the actor who gives life to the most adult Bosé.

get on paper

Both agree that, despite all the controversies that surround him, the singer born in Panama He has broken multiple barriers throughout his life.

And to interpret it, they assured, it is essential not to judge it.

“It is essential as actors, regardless of the opinion that each one has at home, to understand that character and understand that it is not you, it is him, and that he does things for a reason. The actor’s job is to justify, very calmly, understanding very well every decision he makes, “said Pastor.

Sánchez agreed with his co-star and highlighted the importance of the script to reinforce that “not judge”.

“It has been wonderful (filming BOSÉ), one of those gifts that the profession gives you,” concluded Iván Sánchez.